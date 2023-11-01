A slew of leaks have revealed under-wraps details on Fortnite OG, the game’s upcoming throwback season which is set to feature the battle royale’s original map for a limited time.

Because of the shortened season length – believed to last only until the start of December – the game’s next battle pass will feature just 50 levels (half of the normal 100), leaks have revealed.

The battle pass will be filled with character skins that are mash-ups of previous Fortnite favorites, such as Peely the banana man mixed up with ice cream mascot Lil’ Whip – for a new skin named Lil’ Split.



Other imagery leaked and also teased by Epic Games shows a raft of classic items, weapons and vehicles returning. The spherical Baller vehicle is back, alongside the shopping trolley, golf kart and hoverboard. The game’s iconic pump shotgun is also returning, alongside its original LMG.

As for the game’s map, a leaked look shows it is exactly the Chapter 1 design you might expect, picking up from when things really got interesting – around Season 5, with the introduction of its icy biome in the bottom left corner.

| SPOILERS – EXCLUSIVE | Here is an early look at the Chapter 4, Season 5 map. This image was taken in-game, using v27.00. pic.twitter.com/KatMXCuMC7 — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

Epic Games is currently teasing the new season, dubbed Fortnite OG, which will launch this Friday morning. We’ll have more details on what it includes then.

As previously reported, Fortnite OG is expected to wrap up with a redo of the game’s classic black hole event, before fully rebooting the map into an all-new Chapter 5 design before Christmas.