After weeks of teasing, Fortnite OG is official: the battle royale will return to the original map, with some small differences…

After a few weeks of rumors and speculation, it has been officially confirmed that Fortnite OG, also known as Fortnite Chapter 1, will officially happen. Last week, a teaser image showing the original bus along with the hashtag Fortnite OG was posted on Twitter, and today a new teaser that reads “time to go back…” officially confirmed that the original Fortnite Battle Royale map will return next season.

Fortnite OG is here —

Thanks to some time travel tricks, players will be transported back in time to this original map, which hasn’t been seen in Fortnite since October 2019, when Chapter 1 concluded. But that version of the map has also gone through a lot of changes, meaning we really have to turn the clock back to December 2017 to count the last time we saw this map in this form.

How it works with new features —

However, while the map will be brought back to the beginning of Fortnite’s life, the mechanics will not. Features like sprinting, sliding, and mantling will still be possible next season, and Fortnite Zero Construction will also be available, with new ziplines and climbing cables added to the map in this mode only to compensate for locations that would be unreachable without them. build.

What to expect —

While there’s no official confirmation yet on what else is coming, leakers like HYPEX – who are usually precise in their leaks – have teased the return of items like the Shopping Cart and Turrets, as well as skin remixes Fortnite classics from Chapter 1 like Peely, Team Leader and Ragnarok. Most importantly, though, we know for sure that this new season will begin on November 3, 2023. We’ll keep track of everything that happens on update day, especially Fortnite downtime, and let you know when the servers are expected to return operational.