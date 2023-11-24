Epic Games has confirmed the presence of Eminem as a special guest within the Big Bang event coming soon in Fortnite OGas the final moment of Season 4 which promises to be of considerable importance, also including a concert three skins dedicated to the rapper.

As had already leaked in recent days, Eminem will therefore have the function of special guest within big Bangwhich presents itself as the largest event ever seen before within the world of Fortnite, intended to act as a transition between Season 4 and 5.

From November 29th, Epic Games will distribute three new skins dedicated to Eminem for Fortnite, more precisely from 1:00 am on November 30, 2023 regarding Italian time.