Epic Games has confirmed the presence of Eminem as a special guest within the Big Bang event coming soon in Fortnite OGas the final moment of Season 4 which promises to be of considerable importance, also including a concert three skins dedicated to the rapper.
As had already leaked in recent days, Eminem will therefore have the function of special guest within big Bangwhich presents itself as the largest event ever seen before within the world of Fortnite, intended to act as a transition between Season 4 and 5.
From November 29th, Epic Games will distribute three new skins dedicated to Eminem for Fortnite, more precisely from 1:00 am on November 30, 2023 regarding Italian time.
A virtual concert and various Eminem skins
Players can already access the songs by Eminem within the game’s built-in radio, with more to come in the coming days.
The Big Bang event will then see the artist’s participation in a direct, albeit “virtual” form, in a concert-style live performance within the world of Fortnite, as has also happened with other artists in the past.
If you take part in the event in question it is possible to unlock the Marshall Magma outfit, which sees the rapper in a superspy version, or something like that. The other two skins are instead inspired by Slim Shady and Rap Boy, which present Eminem in various ways inspired by some historical looks from his career.
