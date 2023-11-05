Fortnite OG he scored 44.7 million players and 102 million hours played yesterday, November 4th: this is a absolute record for Epic Games’ battle royale, which had never achieved similar numbers.

As already reported, Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season OG caused a surge in players upon debut, to be precise 4.9 million concurrent players which translate into figures more than double than usual.

According to the findings carried out by Circana, former NPD, on November 3rd Fortnite was played by 38% of all active users on Xbox and 33% of all active users on PlayStation. As regards the duration of the sessions, the average is 195 minutes on the Microsoft platform and 204 minutes on the Sony one.