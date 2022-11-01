The update V22.30 of Fortnite offers us various news for the Star Wars themed battle royale with the Skywalker Week. We will be able to find characters and objects in the game, starting with Luke Skywalker.

During the Skywalker Week, in Fortnite, we will be able to obtain the costumes of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo through the Store today. In addition, there will also be the lightsabers wielded by Luke Skywalker in A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, as well as his Landspeeder X-34 and the signature weapon of the stormtroopers.

Skywalker Week will end on November 8th at 3pm UK time. By completing the special assignments XP can be earned by using Star Wars items. In addition, Darth Vader’s sword has been removed from the warehouse: it allows you to block incoming fire and throw it like a boomerang at enemies.

Then there will be others Fortnite items for the Skywalker week:

Training Remote Backdrop (Luke Skywalker item)

Shotgun Pickaxe (Luke Skywalker item)

Landspeeder X-34 hang glider (Luke Skywalker item)

R2-D2 decorative back (object by Leia Horgana)

Electric Staff Pickaxe (item from Leia Horgana)

Millennium Falcon back (Han Solo item)

Vibroaxe Pickaxe (Han Solo’s item)

