Fortnite, now since its launch, has made the spasmodic search for collaborations with other franchises its strength and, obviously, Obi-Wan could not miss the appealthe Disney + event series that will offer an insight into the life of the most famous Jedi master ever, and who will receive a skin dedicated to him, whose release date is much closer than you think.

Starting from 2 am Italian time on May 27, in fact, the players of the most loved third-person shooter will be able to buy the Obi-Wan Kenobi skinexactly the same day as the show’s debut on Disney’s streaming platform.

In addition to the skin, players will be able to purchase the Backdrop Desert Kit, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Hang Glider and Obi-Wan’s Message Emote with “embedded” holographic transmission. Of course, this is the Jedi Master themed bundle, but players will be able to individually buy the items they like most.

Furthermore, starting May 22, fans of Star Wars, which is not new to collaborations with Fortnite, will be able to participate in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup to have the extraordinary opportunity to try to win the skin, whose release date is, we remember, May 27, and the decorative back five days before their natural arrival in the store.

Obviously, for the occasion, players will be able to return to using the beautiful lightsabers and E-11 blaster rifles. In this way, the users of the “TPS” will be able to give life to real Star Wars.

It is not the first time, as we said, that Fortnite and Star Wars join forces to create a wonderful collaboration. On the occasion of Star Wars Day, in fact, the famous house title Epic Games had welcomed several Star Wars themed skins and weapons. Unfortunately, the event ended on May 17, but thanks to the Obi-Wan cup, Fortnite players will be able to pick up where they left off. May the force be with you, then.