Fortnite will host soon too Obi-Wan Kenobi with the inevitable collaboration that will bring the protagonist character of the homonymous Disney + TV series within the Epic Games game.

Within Fortnite: Chapter 3, starting from May 27, 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi will therefore also be introduced within the in-game store of the famous battle royale in question, in a package dedicated to the new Disney + TV series focused on the Star Wars character.

The package in question includes the skin of Obi-Wan Kenobi, reproduced according to the features of the modern film character, played by Ewan McGregor but obviously modeled according to the typical style of Fortnite.

Obi-Wan Kenobi in Fortnite

It also features the Desert-themed decorative back, Obi-Wan’s lightsaber as a pickaxe and the Jedi Interceptor hang glider, as well as the holographic transmission emote.

The various contents of the package can be purchased individually or in a single solution with everything you need, in the bundle which also includes the loading screen dedicated to the theme. As a special event, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupwhich allows you to obtain bundle items in addition to lightsabers and E-11 blaster rifles in advance.