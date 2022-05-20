Fortnite will host soon too Obi-Wan Kenobi with the inevitable collaboration that will bring the protagonist character of the homonymous Disney + TV series within the Epic Games game.
Within Fortnite: Chapter 3, starting from May 27, 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi will therefore also be introduced within the in-game store of the famous battle royale in question, in a package dedicated to the new Disney + TV series focused on the Star Wars character.
The package in question includes the skin of Obi-Wan Kenobi, reproduced according to the features of the modern film character, played by Ewan McGregor but obviously modeled according to the typical style of Fortnite.
It also features the Desert-themed decorative back, Obi-Wan’s lightsaber as a pickaxe and the Jedi Interceptor hang glider, as well as the holographic transmission emote.
The various contents of the package can be purchased individually or in a single solution with everything you need, in the bundle which also includes the loading screen dedicated to the theme. As a special event, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupwhich allows you to obtain bundle items in addition to lightsabers and E-11 blaster rifles in advance.
