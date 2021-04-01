Stonks man is now in Fortnite.

The CGI creation – a cross between Jeff Bezos and a crash test dummy – is known online for his presence on memes to do with the stock market.

His popularity has only risen further this year – like the soaring stonks he illustrates – because of last month’s GameStop stock market shenanigans.

Stonks!

Now, on 1st April, he really is available to buy in Fortnite’s in-game item shop. Promise!

Diamond Hanz, as he’s called, became available to purchase for 1200 V-Bucks in a surprise April Fool’s Day shop update at 2pm UK time this afternoon.

In the stock market world, diamond hands is a term used to describe someone holding onto valuable stonks – though risking a sudden crash in the process.

Fortnite, of course, is no stranger to meme skins. Its release of an alien skin and the Naruto run emote on the day of the “attempted” Area 51 invasion party also springs to mind.