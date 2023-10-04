













‘As Fortnite evolves from its Battle Royale roots into a broader ecosystem containing a variety of content from Epic and other creators, it’s especially important for parents to have a clear understanding of what their children want to access.’ Mention the Epic Games statement where this ranking system was announced.

The way it works is that creators will have to answer a questionnaire when they want to share their islands. Epic moderators will see the responses and also evaluate the experiences created. From this, they will receive classifications that will be visible to everyone. They will also be adapted according to the age classifications of each region. In addition to this, the organizations of each region can make changes if they consider it so.

These classifications will be visible to all the public who play Fortnite. This way parents will be able to know what kind of content their children consume. In addition, a new parental control system will be implemented that will work in conjunction with these classifications. What do you think?

What should you do if you are a content creator for Fortnite?

If you already have some islands created, you will need to classify them, otherwise they will be removed completely. Simply fill out the questionnaire for each of them. You can find it starting October 16 on the Fortnite Creators Portal. Once this is done you can rest assured.

Source: Epic Games.

It should be noted that you will have to fill out the questionnaire before November 14. So you better get to work if you don’t want your work to be forgotten. Also don’t forget to repeat the process every time you create a new island to share with the whole world.

