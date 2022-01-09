Reportedly, Fortnite will introduce the Ninja Turtles in a future update as part of a new agreement between Epic Games and Paramount Pictures.

The next big crossover in Fortnite it could be just around the corner. After a year full of collaborations with several successful IPs, it seems that Epic Games has no intention of stopping and want to continue with this trend.

The latest rumors in fact suggest that Epic Games would have signed a new agreement, this time with Paramount Pictures. According to Shpeshal_Nick of The XboxEra Podcast, as part of this new deal in Fortnite Ninja Turtles will make their debut, which have already appeared recently in Smite:

I was told that, apparently, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic to bring ownership to Fortnite. The main one I heard about was that of Ninja Turtles.

Little else is known beyond this. There is no indication of when this additional content may be released, nor its actual nature. We might see a simple bundle of cosmetics in the store, or Ninja Turtles could be the main theme of an entire seasonal update.

It is expected that all four brothers, that is Leonardo, Raffaello, Donatello And Michelangelo, will be introduced in Fortnite. However, it is still unclear whether other characters from these fictional universe could join them. From Splinter And Shredder, to Casey Jones And April O’Neil, there are many characters who could accompany the debut of the famous quartet.

At the time of this article’s publication, Epic Games has not made any statements about it, and in general he never comments on indiscretions of this type. However, if official updates are made in this regard, we will update you promptly.

Fortnite is available for free on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and mobile devices.