













Fortnite: Nike launches the Airphoria Island where you will have to look for tennis shoes and much more

On this occasion, the casual and sportswear brand, Nike, will have an Island within Fortnite which will be called Airphobia. Technically it is a very special experience designed for tennis collectors.

What is the Euphoria experience all about? Players will have to participate in Airphoria and recover the Air Max Grails that are lost. This island will be available until June 27 at 6 PM Central Mexico time and you can access it in the Discover tab or with the code 2118-5342-7190.

If you dedicate your due time to the activities of this island, you can take a retro backpack Air Max 1’86 from the first of June 28.

We could not confirm that you will also have experience to unlock, but if you see it, take advantage to get to that faster Optimus Prime.

Fortnite Airphoria is also coming to the item shop

the outfits of airie and Max the Ultimate are available in the item shop Fortnite as part of the Airphobia package. This also includes retro Pure Sole Boombox backpacks and Maxx Stacks.

There’s also the That Ice pickaxe, Maxx hatchet pickaxe, Maxx Drop glider, and Keep ‘Em Crispy getso for sale separately or in the Airphoria Gear bundle, which also comes with the Air Wave emote, Maxx Volume spray, and the Airphoria loading screen.

The stage is certainly big and you will see that there is a lot to do. Even in one of those you will want to buy some sneakers or start a collection. What do you think of this content? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

