The PSG star becomes one of the characters in the Epic Games metaverse

After a considerable wait, Neymar Jr. will now be part of Fortnite, the battle royale of Epic Games. Starting tuesday April 27, the star of PSG – which by the way is playing the pass to the final of the Champions League – we will see this Brazilian player.

However, Neymar Jr. will be more than just a soccer player in Fortnite, his skin will have a very special transformation that you should not lose sight of. The first thing you should know is that the outfit of Neymar It is part of the Season 6 Battle Pass and requires players to complete a few challenges to unlock it.

Challenges will be activated when the outfit hits the game. According to the information provided by Epic Games, these challenges will be presented as missions by soccer players on the island Fortnite. You will have to compete in missions that will reward players with various cosmetic items such as emotes and banners, but you will need to complete five to unlock the Neymar Jr. outfit.

We also recommend: Space Jam: A New Legacy – The first trailer is full of furros, Pennywise and even King Kong

More details about the arrival of Neymar Jr. to Fortnite

In addition to the basic outfit of Neymar, Epic games will offer another alternative skin inspired by the iconic colors on the ‘Verdeamarela’ uniform. The arrival of the Brazilian star will also come with cosmetic items inspired by Paris Saint-Germain. To that we must add the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, the Aerial Acrobat Glider and a celebration emote.

If this is not enough for you, the arrival of Neymar to Fortnite, the battle royale will have special events in creative mode that are themed in Paris, where the number 10 in Brazil currently plays. We will also have the Neymar Jr. Cash Cup with some soccer ‘cleats’ with a special design as the main prize.

Everything that has to do with Neymar Jr. on Fortnite It will be available from April 27 with the v16.30 update. So the best thing you can do is keep an eye on the fit the Battle royale from Epic Games.

Fountain



