Epic Games has revealed that a new one will arrive soon ranked mode For Fortnitewhich will surely please players eager to test their skills.

The announcement came via a tweet from the game’s official profile, accompanied by a teaser trailer that would seem to suggest players will be sorted into eight different ranks.

To be fair, Fortnite already has a competitive mode called “Arena”, so it’s unclear what Epic Games’ plans are. Some users are suggesting that these are ranked matches for the prize “Zero Build” mode (where buildings cannot be used) or a complete rework of the current competitive Battle Royale ecosystem with various changes and improvements to make it appealing to more players. We’ll see, but we probably won’t have to wait long to find out the truth.

For the moment Epic Games has not indicated a precise date for the launch of the Fortnite ranked mode, but at this point it is reasonable to expect that it will happen with the beginning of Chapter 4 Season 3scheduled for early June 2023.