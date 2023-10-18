NABAland it is the digital island of Fortnite created by New Academy of Fine Arts and dedicated to the Rome and Milan campuses: a project created by the Laboratories and Faculty of the Media Design and New Technologies Area with the aim of enhancing the students’ works and expanding the Academy’s teaching tools.

Available starting October 18th, NABAland will be the protagonist of some dedicated moments during the NABA Open Day in November, the JOB&Orienta in Verona and the Milan Games Week. It is a special digital space that reproduces the Academy Campuses, divided by a river representing the Navigli of Milan and the Tiber of Rome.

Within these locations we will find iconic places such as the Orto Tintorio of the Milanese headquarters in via Darwin, the NABA Wall and the Gazometro which characterizes the Roman Campus. Those who access the island will be able to try their hand at fun recreational-sports challenges in three-on-three battles, and further content will arrive in the coming months.

NABAland is an Academy initiative that aims to create new forms of interaction with students, schools and companies. The Academy aims to create a new digital space in which to enhance and give visibility to the various digital projects developed by students from the different Areas of the Academy. NABAland aims to be a new tool to enrich teaching practices and tools, encouraging new ways of relating within classes, both physical and digital.

To present and raise awareness of the project, NABA has also organized some events open to the public: the first will be on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games, where the Academy will be present with a workshop dedicated to the topic of motion capture and Unreal Engine. This will be followed by the Open Day on 11 November at the Milan campus, the presence at JOB&Orienta in Verona, the largest post-diploma orientation event in Italy and, finally, the Milan Games Week on the weekend of 24-26 November.