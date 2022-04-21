With a post published on the official website of FortniteEpic Games has announced the debut of the skin of Moon Knightthe Marvel hero recently starred in the Disney + TV series of the same name.

From now on, therefore, the players of the battle royale will be able to impersonate the Fist of Konshu during the matches by purchasing his skin, now available in the internal Fortnite store. As you can see in the image below, the costume is a faithful replica of the one of Moon Knight seen in the comics and in the TV series. There skin also includes the alternate “Mr. Knight” style, an elegant suit version, as well as the “Cloak of Moon Knight” decorative back and the Moon Sickles pickaxe.

Fortnite, the Moon Knight skin

Fortnite therefore continues to expand its catalog of all-round transmedial crossovers. In addition to Moon Knight, Ezio Auditore and Eivor from the Assassin’s Creed series and the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival have also recently landed in the battle royale.

Meanwhile Fortnite thanks to the Zero Construction mode is almost experiencing a second youth, with many users who have returned to take an interest in Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale.