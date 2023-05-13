Fortnite has long been known as the battle royale of cross-overs. From update to update, the Epic Games game has offered more and more characters from various intellectual properties. Now, according to new rumors, it seems that one of the next arrivals within the free to play is Miles Moralesor (one of several) Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is already present in Fortnite, but Miles Morales is not, so it would be a novelty, at least from an aesthetic point of view. According to what is indicated, the release date of the hero would be included between 18 May and 8 June 2023. This is a fairly large time range, but it still gives us an idea of ​​the release period.

Sources say that, as is typical, Miles Morales will arrive alongside some dedicated missions which should reward players with additional cosmetic content for Fortnite players.

As always, remember that this is a rumor and not an official confirmation, therefore it is possible that the information reported turns out to be wrong. However, considering that Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is arriving at the beginning of June 2023, it is credible that Sony, Marvel and Epic Game have collaborated to insert the character into Fortnite.