Technological advancement is making videogame methods more and more varied, and in this sense the streaming services related to the videogame world have expanded this concept even more. In connection with this, recently Microsoft’s Senior Product Manager, Vineet Rastogishowed how it is possible to play Fortnite through a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Fortnite recently landed on the service Xbox Cloud Gaming and Vincent Rastogi picked up the ball to demonstrate the potential of the streaming service by trying the famous battle royale on his Smart Watch.

The Senior Product Manager of Microsoft shared a clip showing his Samsung Galaxy Watch in action while engaging in a game of Fortnite Royal Battle. As you can imagine, playing a title like Fortnite using only the touch screen of a Smart Watch it is far from comfortable and intuitive, And the frame rate also doesn’t seem very stable.

Despite this, it is still interesting the idea that the thing, with all the limitations of the case, is possibleand in another tweet Vincent Rastogi shows to have arrived nineteenth:

Streaming Fortnite on my Samsung Watch with Xbox Cloud Gaming 🤯👌🏽 Completely playable and convenient ☺️ This is truly the future. 🔥#XboxCloudGaming #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/e6djy4M8By – Vineet Rastogi (@Rastogi_Vineet) May 10, 2022

Streaming Fortnite to my Samsung Watch with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Fully playable and affordable. This really is the future.

Top 19 in Solos. Easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p83GDsfUct – Vineet Rastogi (@Rastogi_Vineet) May 10, 2022

Basically, this is proof that the Xbox Cloud Gaming it is accessible from virtually any device connected to a networkas long as it falls within some minimum specifications.

In any case, with its advent on the Xbox streaming service, Fortnite has expanded its horizons after being already available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, MacOS and Microsoft Windows.

