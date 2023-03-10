This March 10 begins the next season of Fortnite, which will be known as Mega. So far the details about her are very few and most of what we know is due to rumors and leaks.

Because of this we decided to make this small collection of rumors and theories regarding Mega. Here we will share a combination of official information with leaks that could turn out to be true. That might give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

The Fortnite Mega setting will have a lot of Japanese influence

A few days before the official announcement of Fortnite Mega, leaks about its map were released. They ensured that their new settings would have a very Japanese aesthetic combined with some cyberpunk. Now some advances have already confirmed that this will be the case.

The first preview of the second season of chapter 4 showed a futuristic Japanese city. This one is full of huge skyscrapers, neon signs, and huge holograms of characters. It looks like something out of Blade Runner and Akira. Speaking of this latest film, it seems that we will have motorcycles very similar to Kaneda’s.

Source: Epic Games

Another peculiarity of the advance is that you can see different rails throughout the city. Also, one of the new characters is seen sliding down one of them. Perhaps this will be a new mobility mechanic within Fortnite.

Something that is not clear is if these types of mega cities will occupy the majority of the island or if we will have different areas. The fact that they decided to focus on this city for their first breakthrough could indicate that it will be very important this season.. We could even assure that it will be a very common landing point.

We could already know some of the invited skins

Some other leaks were already talking about the arrival of Eren from Attack on Titan to the island of Fortnite. One of Mega’s first promotionals confirmed that the protagonist of this popular manga and anime will have an appearance. However, it is not yet known if it will be part of the battle pass or will arrive in the item store.

As for the item shop, some insiders indicated that we can expect Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The arrival of the protagonists of Resident Evil 2 does not sound so far-fetched since Capcom has already lent their characters before. Also, his departure could coincide with the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake on March 24.

Source: Epic Games

A well-known insider, who has hit many Fortnite predictions, indicated that Star Wars will return. Although he didn’t talk about possible characters, he did say that lightsabers will return and come with Force powers. Taking into account that the third season of The MandalorianIt sounds quite likely.

Finally, the same insider assured that we will have a Peter Griffin skin from the Family Guy series. This will also be one of those that will arrive directly in the item shop, although an exact date is not known. Do you think it’s true?

When does Fortnite Mega start and how long will it last?

The new season of Fortnite will begin on March 10 at 1 in the morning, central time in Mexico.. From then on, players will be able to enter to enjoy any news that Epic Games has added.

Source: Epic Games

In terms of its duration, it seems that this could be one of the longest seasons of the battle royale. A leaker found that the Fortnite Mega hashtag on Twitter can be used from now until July 16, 2023. This could indicate that the season will end until then, giving it a duration of four months.

These were some of the things we can most certainly expect from Fortnite Mega. Fortunately, there are only a few hours left for us to know what this new season will offer. What would you like to see added?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.