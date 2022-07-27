The wrestling star John Cena joined the character roster of Fortnite.

The hugely popular wrestler turned movie star will join the battle royale of Epic Games as part of a WWE promotion that also includes Rocket League and Fall Guys.

The announcement comes just days after former WWE boss Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company, due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cena will arrive at the Fortnite Item Shop starting Friday, July 29, with various accessories including his trademark U Can’t C Me as an emote.

In Fall Guys, stylized versions of WWE stars The Undertaker, Xavier Woods and Asuka will join the shop this week, while Cena and Roman Reigns themed decals will be available in Rocket League.

Source: Eurogamer.net.