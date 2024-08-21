The new season of Fortnite It’s already available worldwide, it’s called Absolute Doom because it will once again be themed with Marvel characters and stories. Inside and outside the map we can find secrets and many curiosities about the universe of these interesting superheroes and supervillains.

This is not the first time that Marvel has starred in a season in Fortnitewell back in 2020 we had already seen this concept, with the most famous and impressive characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, She-hulk, Groot, Mystique, Storm and even Dr Doom himself.

This time we will see new faces like War Machine, Mysterio, Black Panther, Bananerine, Jonesy Captain America and the fun Gwenpool. Although familiar faces will also return like Doctor Doom, who returns again but this time to star in the season.

In this article we will show you the most interesting secrets and curiosities of the fourth season of Fortnite: Absolute Doom.

The 9 most interesting curiosities and secrets of the Marvel season in Fortnite

The Fantastic Four are dead in glass cases inside Doom’s castle

If we investigate Victor Von Doom’s castle we can find some pretty disturbing things, as the doctor has trapped his strongest rivals, the Fantastic Four.

However, they are not only trapped but are found dead (almost all of them) inside display cases or shelves as trophies, some with worse fates than death itself, for example:

Human Torch/Johnny Storm: His heart can be found eternally set on fire inside Dr. Doom’s fireplace.

Invisible Girl/Sue Storm: Found dead and invisible inside a glass box with her name on it.

The Mole/Ben Grimm: This was converted into the new throne of the Latverian Emperor.

Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards: Nothing compares to the fate of poor Reed, who is alive and transformed into a ball for all eternity. We know this because if we look closely we can see noticeable blows from the inside, however it is quite likely that he can be rescued.

Who is GwenPool in Marvel?

GwenPool is a variant of Deadpool and Gwen Stacy that has recently become popular in comics and other media. She is another fan of Marvel comics who manages to break the fourth wall by living inside them and jumping from one to the other, a rather interesting character.

To find within the map of Fortnite This charismatic character will have to go to a small island near “The Raft”, inside we will find a four-walled house where the antiheroine will ask us for help to escape. It is quite likely that we will see her escape and bring us her mythical weapons as the season progresses.

Finally, a curious fact appears if we go to the description of the character’s skin, where we can see a text written by GwenPool herself that says: “I played the Galactus event, that makes me an Avenger right?” alluding to the event we saw in the previous Marvel season in chapter 2.

Dr. Doom’s bakeries and ice cream parlors

In this new season, a new location called “Dooms Dough Main” arrived, which is a bakery created by Dr. Doom to win over the people of Fortnite. Likewise, the Latverian also has an ice cream shop in the form of carts that are distributed throughout the map.

The bakery’s name is a reference to Pleasant Park, the location where Dr. Doom’s mansion was located in Chapter 4, which is a play on words between “Dooms Dough Main” and “Dooms Domain,” as that was the name of the park during the Marvel season.

Bananerine finally became a reality and arrived at Fortnite

After we almost saw Bananerine in the first season of Marvel, finally the fusion between Wolverine and Bananin is a reality and is within the battle pass.

This does not end here, since if we go to page two of the battle pass we can find a emote which refers to the classic meme of Wolverine looking at a painting, but this time with a banana inside it.

The characters that Dr. Doom defeated before arriving on Fortnite Island

In addition to the Fantastic Four, Dr. Doom has more trophies from other defeated Marvel characters. In display cases inside the castle we can find Silver Surfer’s board in pieces, Magneto’s and Thanos’ destroyed helmets, Dr. Strange’s Eye of Agamotto, the head of the powerful Ultron Prime, Namor’s horn and Moonknight’s weapons.

Could this be the most powerful Dr. Doom we’ve ever seen? It’s likely, as the victory trophies he has are no small feat for these very powerful characters.

The Iron-Man themed hidden house

In the new location called “Doomstadt” we can find a hidden house decorated with multiple Iron-Man things, among which we can highlight a pool table, many posters and figures of the character, as well as a retro arcade where we can see a gameplay of Marvel vs Capcom.

Source: Epic Games

We challenge you to find the house in tribute to Iron Man, if you find it share it with us on our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.

Dr. Doom’s attack refers to Marvel vs Capcom

When we face Dr. Doom for the first time, we can notice a peculiar attack, as he will launch himself at us using his legs to kick us in a plank-like fashion.

We had already seen this peculiar movement before in Marvel vs Capcomwhere the Latverian attacked in this same way, a curious reference that he added Fortnite for fans of this legendary fighting game.

Doom plans to summon Mephisto into the world of Fortnite

It is already confirmed that Mephisto will appear at some point during the season on the map of Fortnite. Also, if we head to one of the Latverian towers we can find a pool of lava next to a pentagram to summon Marvel’s Hades.

The character will arrive as a skin in the battle royale and will surely have an important role in the story of season 4, so stay tuned, because the evil Mephisto is near.

Steve Rogers lent his shield to Jonesy

If you were wondering why Jonesy was carrying the Captain America shield and suit this season, now we know the reason. Thanks to the wallpapers given to us by the Marvel season battle pass, we can know that Steve Rogers left him a note giving him permission to carry his mantle.

The note the captain left for Jonesy reads: “Thought you could use this – Steve Rogers” referring to the fact that the legendary Fortnite character can use his suit and shield for this battle against Dr. Doom.

But why didn’t the Captain go himself? Is he too old? On another mission? I guess we’ll never know, or at least not until Fortnite give us an explanation for this.

These were the most important curiosities and secrets that the Marvel season brought us in FortniteWe are convinced that this will not be the only thing we will see in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to TierraGamer so you don’t miss out on the most important news about video games, anime, movies and more.

Tell us, what do you think about the new Marvel season of Fortnite? Have you played it yet? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.