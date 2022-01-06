At the end of December 2021, Fortnite It presented several problems for its community, from those who could not log in to a known 8-hour period in which it was impossible to enter the video game. For this reason, the company offered several gifts in the form of an apology, a huge experience boost, and a special item.

Much of the public of Fortnite showed their dissatisfaction and anger at not being able to enjoy this video game in their winter vacation period, so it is not surprising that they want to compensate their community with an apology in a material way. In your message shared on social networks the following reads:

‘Thank you for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we will be kicking off a Power Boost Weekend from January 7 at 7 PM to January 10 at 7 AM ET, and awarding! all who logged into the new peak Crescent Shroom during the winter festival before it hits the store! ‘

Peak Crescent shroom is one of the new seasonal items and you can get it for free thanks to Fortnite. Although, will it be enough to please your community?

The new Fortnite promotions

The only warnings it makes Fortnite is that you can only receive this experience boost from January 7 to 10, 2022 and the peak Crescent Shroom, You can only get it if you logged into the Winterfest. If you are a fan of other free titles, this kind of offsets from ‘excuse’ It is something that you already have to know very well.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 It is currently available and this type of gifts is also a way to encourage new people to get to know this video game that promises to change a lot in 2022.

