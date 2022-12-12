Fortnite to trial. 350 million users worldwide are trembling

The first video game in the world to finish in front of a judge is “Fortnite“. It is one “shooter” very famous online, used by approx 350 million people in the world. A Canadian judge – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he accepted after three years one class action against one of the most popular video games ever. According to the parentsi sons they have stopped eating, to sleep and wash because they are too busy with Fortnite. And they would have spent a lot of money too.

“It’s like cocaine“, they say. Indeed, “like heroin”, and on these bases the judge decided to proceed. The lawsuit against the developer Epic Games and its Canadian subsidiary started in 2019 precisely by a group of parents who had denounced a «very serious addiction» from the children.

On the one hand – continues the Corriere – there is the time passed in front of the screen, with a 13-year-old who would go from a few hours a week to ben 7,700 hours in less than two years (a year has 8,760 hours). On the other there are the money spent and here the exemplary case is a 10 year old boy which he shelled out almost 600 dollars.

The move worked. The judge ruled that the class action is not “frivolous or manifestly unfounded” and “that there is a serious matter to discuss, supported by sufficient and specific allegations about the existence of risks or even dangers arising from using Fortnite“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

