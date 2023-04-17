













The data miners or data miners scrutinized what they hide and a couple of names came to light. The first is mysteriously codenamed CirrusVine and comprises Skin, Backpack, Pickaxe, Glider, and Wrap.

As for the second, it is PlotTwist and includes everything mentioned above plus an emote. According to Shiina it is possible that both skins will be published on May 4, 2023 in Fortnite.

It is a very significant date for fans of the work of George Lucas. All because it is the famous ‘May the 4th be with you’, that is, Star Wars Day.

This is related to its phonetic similarity with ‘May the force be with you’ (May the Force accompany you).

As expected, speculation has already begun about what may be the Star Wars content that will come to Fortnite.

Some believe that they could be related to the game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorand that in this way Carl Kests would arrive at this Battle Royale.

Shiina does not give any indication as to who could be represented in the new content of the Epic Games title. Code names can mean anything.

The upcoming Star Wars skins seem to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files: Codename “CirrusVine”:

Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap Codename: “PlotTwist”:

Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe (I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) pic.twitter.com/hkQHUbeX13 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 14, 2023

At least the term PlotTwist implies a twist in the plot, something related to characters like Anakin Skywalker or Emperor Palpatine himself, whose appearances in the galactic saga are usually characterized by that.

Another reason why some relate to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it is because your departure date is at the end of the current month. Specifically, it is April 28 worldwide and that day it will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

So an extra promotion of this game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts in conjunction with Fortnite.

But in this case, the only thing that can be expected is that Epic Games will share information about it, which could be at the end of April or the beginning of May.

This in order for the ad to be ready to celebrate Star Wars Day in this popular Battle Royale.

