Just yesterday a new update for Fortnite, which has updated the game to version 19.10, and as often happens, new files within the game mean new “work” for data miners looking for some hidden information. This time the work seems to have been partly speedy, and already today some leaks have been released on the net, and one of which would seem to reveal the presence of skins dedicated to the Marvel hero Hawkeye inside Fortnite. Clearly these skins seem to have been taken from the suits of Clint Burton And Kate Bishop within the series of the same name on Disney +.

The news, basically, lies in the fact that in order to play as the two protagonists of the series – if these leaks are confirmed – we will have to wait very little.

According to the data that were found by the aforementioned dataminer, as usual, complete models for the characters were found, ranging from pickaxes to all the gadgets for customizing the avatar. The predominant color of the two archers is the one with which we are used to seeing them in the series, namely purple.

We clearly do not know when this content may be disclosed to the public, so for now we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt, given that at present the same Epic Games did not provide specific details on the matter.

Here is what Clint Barton & Kate Bishop looks like in game! Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me get this!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/vqps8RZiI6 – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2022

In these days, details have been revealed about the Klombo for the update that has just arrived, but above all it has been declared that the most famous battle royale in the world is returning to iOS and Android thanks to GeForce NOW, news that will make all those who want to play in comfort – and portability – the gem created by Epic Games happy to say the least.

In the meantime, we look forward to further news regarding Fortnite and the expected arrival of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, because if the wait is really short, we could soon see some good ones.