According to what was reported by a leak that appeared on Twitter, the Star Wars Lightsabers may soon return to the inside of Fortnite, presumably for a new collaboration or the introduction of a new mechanic. According to what is reported in the tweet, Epic would have reintroduced the models and files in version 19.10.

After the recent arrival of Vi directly from Arcane, it seems now that the famous battle royale could reintroduce the famous Lightsabers, for a possible collaboration with the famous franchise. In fact, many hypothesize news regarding the possible announcement of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney + series dedicated to the famous character.

Last month, on the occasion of the release of the series on Disney +, the skin dedicated to Boba Fett had also arrived, the famous bounty hunter who had returned to the series The Mandalorian. The same author of the leak, however, also hypothesizes another possibility, linked exclusively to the animations present within the files of the Lightsabers.

The other possibility in fact seems to be about a new mechanic involving melee attacks, which could then be based on the animations present within the data packets. Inside the tweet, present in this news, all the visual and sound effects present with the Lightsabers are perfectly described, which could give life to a new melee weapon.

A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10. Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. pic.twitter.com/LYjUVnE24H – FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 23, 2022

At the moment it is not yet clear whether Fortnite will soon have a new collaboration with Star Wars or not, but the return of the files concerning the Lightsabers is certainly an important clue, which most likely anticipates in some kind of update. The famous free-to-play title is always full of surprises and news, which could therefore soon be announced.

Last month a leak anticipated the arrival of tornadoes, which then officially became part of the many atmospheric conditions, thus creating even more dangers for all users. We just have to wait for official communications from Epic Games, which will certainly not be long in coming.