The first additions to the island of Fortnite there are three new locations. These are known as the Sanguinary Suites, Relaxing Retreat, and Solar Selenico. In all of them there are secret bases with extreme security and full of very valuable objects. So adventure with an enemy to find the best loot. Among what you can find are several very powerful weapons from the battle royale past.

There are also several new items and weapons. The most striking are the rocket ram, which allows you to destroy structures and fly through the skies, and the briefcase turret whose name already explains enough. In addition, the robolso arrives, a kind of suitcase with many useful tools inside.

The fourth season of chapter four of Fortnite is now available to everyone. So if the new locations or weapons caught your eye, feel free to jump into a few matches. We’ll see what other surprises await us as the season progresses.

What does this season’s Fortnite battle pass contain?

This time the battle pass is full of character skins that look like thieves or spies. Among these we have a girl who looks like a hacker and has anime-like animation, as well as a rather curious and strong fish.

Source: Epic Games

As for this season’s guests, we have Khaby Lame, the famous tiktoker, and Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars. We do not know what level the reward is, but it will surely be one of the highest. Will they jump into this new season of Fortnite?

