The action of Fortnite: Chapter 2 reignited this Tuesday with the launch of Season 6, called Instincts. Upon the arrival of new characters, such as Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) and the stellar presence of the footballer Neymar, the battle royale developed by Epic Games continues with the story of the Zero Point Crisis and adds a new element: the manufacture of weapons.

As in every closing and start of the season, Epi Games published a short animation at 5 am on Tuesday that served as an introduction to the new Season Pass.

As can be seen in the video posted on the game developer’s YouTube channel, Agent Jones faces an absolute collapse of the island and temporarily stabilizes Zero Point.

Lara Croft, known in the world of video games as Tomb Raider, joins Fortnite. Photo: Epic Games.

To achieve survival, he joins with The Foundation, one of the members of Los Siete that appeared in previous seasons, and thus try to save the island and their own lives. At the same time, the threat of a Zero Point explosion or falling into the Loop will remain dormant throughout Season 6.

Neymar joins the Fortnite furor

Among all the novelties of Season 6 is the debut of Neymar Jr. as a secret skin of the Battle Pass, the second Brazilian player to join the battle royale after the appearance of the Pele Cup in the previous campaign.

The Brazilian star of PSG, by the way, had already given clues about his participation in the game, through his Twitter account, since March 13.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 launched Season 6 of the video game. Photo: Epic Games.

Epic Games also knew how to give details in the promotional video of the new season, where you can see a number 10 and the outline of Brazuca, the ball of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to the Fortnite Leaks page, responsible for filtering precise information about the video game, the Brazilian’s skin will be available in 43 days for 950 V-Bucks.

Primitive weapons

In this new stage of Fortnite history, it is known that Zero Point is more unstable than ever and the mysterious pulse that it emitted modified the essence of the island: its physiognomy, flora and fauna. That is why players will have to exploit all their skills not only to shoot and build, but to survive in a completely different environment.

The idea is that players can make their own advanced items, regardless of what they collect around the island. With different crafting combinations, it will be necessary to choose an improvised weapon and turn it into a primitive weapon and thus rise a step in the fight for survival.

To the traditional weapons of the game were added new ones of high power and damage, such as the primary rifle; High-precision weapons already known to fans, such as revolvers, and bows of flame and metal add to the returns of Pump, Rare, Epic and Legendary Shotgun.

Primitive animals can be tamed in Fortnite Season 6. Photo: Epic Games.

By killing frogs, wolves, chickens and wild boars, it is possible to extract the materials to build the weapon. The player can also tame wild animals.

You can also collect animal bones instead of interacting with them. When you collect them, they will appear in your resource inventory and you can craft a primitive weapon later on. To do so, players will need to open the inventory menu, go to the Crafting tab, and select which team they want to trade.

This Battle Pass can be purchased starting this Tuesday in exchange for 1000 V-Bucks – the digital currency of the video game – directly in the Fortnite store in exchange for 319 pesos or it can be obtained at no additional cost with a subscription to the Fortnite Club.