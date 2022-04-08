Fortnite welcomes today Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottiriconic protagonists of the Assassin’s Creed series, with a trailer based on clichés.

Officially announced a few days ago, Ezio and Eivor burst onto the scene running across the rooftops, arms in hand, but when they jump on their opponents they do it only because … the Pizzaaccompanied by the sound of a mandolin. Oh well.

As already reported, the two personages can be purchased from the Fortnite store and include some interesting in-game themed items, such as Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe, Eivor’s Raven Clan Axes Pickaxe, custom hang gliders, and more.

In short, we are faced with another excellent collaboration for Fortnite, which has raised 144 million dollars in support of Ukraine through an initiative that ended a few days ago.