Starting August 16, 2024, players can download the Epic Games Store on both Android and iOS on their respective phones, giving them access to video games like Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and Fall Guys.

This only applies to Europe at the moment, but it could be extended to other regions in the near future. This means that for the first time in four years, Battle Royale fans will be able to play it.

The best thing is that those who play Fortnite Through iOS you can enjoy Absolute Doom, the new Marvel event that is causing a stir among players. Curiously, when this title stopped working on the iPhone operating system, there was another season of content dedicated to Marvel in its Chapter 2.

We Recommend: Fortnite Festival expands your musical horizons with the arrival of Karol G in season 5.

The reason the Epic Games Store is only accessible in Europe is due to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act.

Fountain: Epic Games.

The fact that it is not available in the United States, and the rest of America in general, is due to the ongoing court battle between Epic Games and Apple. The same is happening in the United Kingdom and Japan; until there is a clear verdict, the Epic Games Store will not be present in these countries and regions.

The above also applies to Android and that is because of the legal case between Epic and Google, which is still very much in force outside of Europe.

Those residing in the European Union will receive free items in Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League SideswipeIn the case of Battle Royale, it is Katalina’s skin or appearance with her accessories, by gaining experience while playing it. The rewards will be available until November 2, 2024.

Fountain: Epic Games.

While the Epic Games Store is coming to iOS and Android outside of Europe, perhaps they should know that a collaboration between The Simpsons and Fortnite could become a reality.

Apart from Fortnite and the Epic Games Store we have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.