John Cena is about to make his entrance on Fortnite, to the delight of fans of the professional wrestler, as well as the protagonist of numerous memes and themed GIFs. Epic Games broke the news a little while ago, along with the confirmation of several wrestling-themed goodies, which go well with Cena, for other games like Fall Guys and Rocket League. In Fortnite, John Cena’s skin will come with his own classic green and yellow outfitalthough the studio was quick to confirm that it won’t have an invisibility feature, which is a great shame for those who wish to play it.

Cena will be introduced along with many other cosmetics, such as the WWE Championship Title Back Bling (included with the outfit), the Open Hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe and the U Can’t C Me emote. These new features will be introduced in the popular free-to-play shooter the July 28in just 2 days.

Recall that on July 21, Fortnite’s Stress-Free Ordinary Summer Event officially began. The event will run until August 9, with additional missions being added each week.