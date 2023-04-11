













Fortnite is the closest thing to the Oasis that we will have in real life | EarthGamer

On the other hand, Unreal Engine 5 and its Metahuman animator will be able to give us both scenarios and digital characters with impressive photo-realism. Seeing the amazing samples of what these technologies can achieve made us think about a future that Hollywood envisioned for us a few years ago.

What is the Oasis?

Perhaps many know Steven Spielberg’s movie Ready Player One. A tape with a somewhat passable story that introduces us to the interesting concept of the Oasis. This is a digital world where people spend most of their time doing different activities. A kind of metaverse in which they can be whatever they want.

Source: Warner Bros.

In addition to being a simple hobby, it has become a source of work for some, and even a second life for many others. Among all the eye-catchers in this place, perhaps the most interesting is using different pop culture characters as your avatar. Within this world we could see players transform into Scorpion, the Ninja Turtles and even the Master Chief. Doesn’t that sound similar to Fortnite?

Fortnite is increasingly similar to Ready Player One’s Oasis

Fortnite has been having different guests on the island for years. In addition, it does not focus only on one field, since it has characters from movies, television, video games and anime. So in the field of avatars it is already similar.

In addition to this, although it is well known for its battle royale, the Epic Games title has become a social space for more than 500 million players. Not only can you fight and participate in races, but you can even watch your favorite Dragon Ball episodes in the company of your friends and enjoy very immersive concerts by current artists. With the advent of Unreal Editor, the possibilities of what we can see here have increased considerably.

Source: Epic Games

In addition to Epic Games’ advances with Fortnite, the video game industry is also taking promising steps towards a real-life Oasis. Haptic and virtual reality technologies are becoming more and more advanced. With your help we could enter a digital world with an unparalleled level of immersion.

Nor can we forget that more and more companies are committed to making the metaverse a reality. Even Epic Games has already expressed its plans to bring player creations to this environment. Fortnite could be a perfect scenario to bring to life something similar to what Ernest Cline envisioned when he wrote Ready Player One.

As promising as this future for Fortnite sounds, it may have its downside.

This sounds promising, as the pandemic has shown us the benefits of keeping in touch even from a distance. An Oasis in Fortnite would allow us a close coexistence despite the physical distance. Of course it could have its downside like all things. Some people might find themselves stuck in their fun cycle and never want to get out of it.

Source: Epic Games

Even so, without falling into excess and knowing how to control it, Fortnite could become a promising virtual world and perhaps the greatest escapist fantasy of today. We believe that we are only a few years away from becoming a reality.

