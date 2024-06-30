If everything goes according to plan Fortnite will return to iOS in the near future. That’s what Epic Games revealed, which has provided Apple with the registration of this popular Battle Royale, as well as the one for the Epic Games Store.

Yes, not only this video game is on the way to this company’s devices but also its own store. According to Epic Games, the certification process should take a few months, so it’s a matter of waiting.

Epic Games, in addition to carrying Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to iOS, plans to do the same with its video games to other mobile app stores. However, it should be noted that the launch of the mobile title, as well as the store, does not apply to the United States.

In reality, it will be limited for the moment to the European Union. This is the result of the decision of the European authorities which forces Apple to open iOS to third-party applications and stores.

Fountain: Epic Games.

As for the US, it does not seem clear when it could return. Fortnite iOS, and if necessary see the Epic Games Store on this operating system. It should not be forgotten that Epic Games and Apple are facing each other in court.

This confrontation has been going on for years and still has no satisfactory resolution. But that does not mean that this Battle Royale cannot be played on iOS-based devices. In this case it is necessary to resort to the power of the cloud.

Status update on our mobile plans: DONE: ✅ Submitted the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to Apple for their required notarization process. IN PROGRESS: ◻️Launch! Targeting the next couple months for the store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU. ◻️ Bring our games to other mobile… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) June 28, 2024

It is a solution to this problem but it is not the most suitable, since players prefer to play with a native version of Fortnite that they can download and install, which is optimized to work.

As for the Epic Games Store, it’s certain that many gamers will appreciate the arrival of this store on iOS. But nothing will become a reality in the United States until Epic Games and Apple can clearly resolve their differences.

