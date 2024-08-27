A year ago Fortnite surprised us with its OG season which brought back classic weapons and the original island for players to enjoy. Now it looks like we’ll be getting a new season to get back to the classics before the end of this year, according to a leak.

The information comes from the X user known as Shiina who often shares information about Fortnite which later turns out to be real. According to him, OG will have a second part that will be available starting next November 2nd. In addition, it will be divided into its own subseasons.

The first one will arrive on November 2nd, the second one on November 9th and finally we will have a third one on November 23rd. This will all end with a new event that will lead us to Chapter 6 of the entire Epic Games game on November 30th. So mark the dates.

There are still just over two months left until this season returns to Fortnite so you don’t have to worry about completing the current battle pass yet. Surely as those days approach we will have a confirmation from Epic Games.although as we mentioned, this insider is usually right. Are you excited about the return of OG?

What’s happening in Fortnite right now?

Fortnite Currently located in his season called Absolute Doom in its Battle Royale mode. This introduces us to a new collaboration with Marvel where Doctor Doom is a main villain. There are also new guests in his battle pass and as bosses in the stage in the form of Emma Frost and Mysterio to name a few.

New Marvel-themed weapons have also been added, including Captain America’s shield, Doom’s mystical powers, and War Machine’s full arsenal. Not to mention locations inspired by Latveria and the castle of this great villain who is already approaching the MCU. Are they playing the season?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.