The International Olympic Committee has appointed officially Fortnite as a Olympic eSportswhich will be part of next month’s Singapore Olympic esports week, in the new “sport shooting” section.

On the occasion of the Olympic tournament, in Fortnite was created acustom islandin which twelve players of the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series will face off.

According to the official press release, the new island will test the aim of players, who will compete for the gold medal on June 24, 2023. Fortnite joins the lineup of Olympic esports titles, which includes Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K23 and Eleven Table Tennis among others. Tickets to attend the event cost $10-15.

In short, the title of Epic Games managed to make the big leap ending up becoming a real Olympic discipline. At this point we are curious to know if the Olympic content will also be available outside the official competition.