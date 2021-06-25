On the Twitter profile of Fortnite a teaser image appeared that would presage the arrival of a skin dedicated to Loki, one of the most loved characters by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser is simple but effective: in the photo we see one of the two iconic horns of Loki’s helmet that sports inside the first film by Thor and the next The Avengers, with the respective logos of the game and the 2012 crossover film of the same name in the foreground.

Plus, the post description adds that Mecha Cuddle Master he was not the only one to reach the island but that someone else has also passed through the portal.

This, as well as a reference to the game, is certainly an inside joke regarding the films and the current television series on Disney +, where we often see the god of deception moving from place to place through portals. The post hints that the Loki-based skin will be available through the package dedicated to members of the Fortnite Crew coming next month.

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island. Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

It is not the first time that up Fortnite skins dedicated to the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other more classic ones from the comics make their entrance, but while often to obtain them the players had to complete challenges or buy them, this would seem to be not the case. Just sign up for the Fortnite Crew along next July and the package will be yours, even if at the moment we don’t know what the full skin will look like, let alone the release date. We will have to wait for further updates.

Most likely the content of the pack will not be just this: each release dedicated to the Crew contains at least one tool attached to the character’s skin, such as emote, glider or pickaxes. In this case we could expect a weapon inspired by Loki’s scepter straight from the film The Avengers, staying in theme with what is shown in the teaser image from the Twitter of Fortnite.

Not just on Disney +, then, since this will be Loki’s summer. We remind you that with the arrival of version 17.10 Fortnite has received several news and updates. We talked about it all in this article.