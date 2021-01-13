Predator, star of some decent films and okay video games, is joining the Fortnite family.

The toothy extra-terrestrial trophy hunter is the latest crossover, and looks set to become free for current battle pass holders over the past few weeks.

Predator’s battle pass tab.

Today’s 15.20 update brought the first Predator-themed challenges to the game, which unlock Predator cosmetic items in the game’s “secret” battle pass character tab. You can now unlock a few of these, though the actual Predator skin itself will take a few more weeks to arrive.

Predator’s announcement received a mixed reaction from fans, who had guessed from the current map’s inclusion of a Predator-esque area that the character would be on the way. Some had hoped the battle pass’ secret skin would be another original Fortnite creation (either Agent Jonesy, or a new member of The Seven). But as an announced freebie for battle pass purchasers, it’s hard to complain too much.

Update 15.20 is otherwise relatively light on new additions – understandable, as it’s the first from Epic Games after the company’s now traditional holiday break.

There are a couple of new exotic guns: the Lever Action Shotgun and the Hop Rock Dualies, the latter of which is a pair of dual pistols that also grants a low-gravity effect.

There are also a couple of other tweaks, such as IO Agents dropping health items and Characters now being interactable in Team Rumble, offering weapon upgrades and exotics there, too.

Bushranger, who thankfully gets to keep at least some leaves on him.

Some bugs have been fixed, though others – such as the long-running issue with Sand Tunneling – remain. Even with the new patch installed, Sand Tunneling remains switched off.

This week, Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg nearly quadrupled Twitch’s all-time concurrent viewership record when he showed off his own skin for the first time.

The addition of TheGrefg’s skin will come with a return of the popular Floor is Lava mode – expect that next week. And, even better, there’s a new winter style for the lovely Bushranger skin.