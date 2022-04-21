In addition to a fun battle royale, Fortnite it has already become a convergence point for different elements of popular culture. We have already seen characters from starwars, Ryan Reynolds, Chun Li Y Ariana Grande. Now it’s time to welcome one of the most legendary groups in hip-hop: Wu Tang Clan.

Starting April 23 at 7 p.m. Mexicothe players of Fortnite You can get different items from Wu Tang Clan. These will be available in the item shop and will help you bring hip-hop to all your opponents. In addition to that there are some very striking surprises.

Wu-Tang Clan and Fortnite offer us more than just skins

The players of fortnite will be able to acquire the iconic outfits: Old School Gunner Y SHINY In addition to that there will be a series of accessories to complete the collection of any fan of this group. Both outfits can be purchased separately or as part of the bundle Wu Wear.

Other objects that arrive are retro backpacks ‘Wu Tang Seal‘ Y ‘WUWEAR World‘. In addition to having a noticeably hip-hop style, they have the characteristic that they react to music. That is to say, if in a game of Fortnite you find some song playing, the backpacks react with changes in appearance.

In case you didn’t have enough with this to show your love for Wu Tang Clan, you’ll be glad to know there’s even more. Other additions to the item shop Fortnite are: a banner, the spray ‘wu tang stereo‘, the glider’Shimmy Surfer‘, the wrapper ‘unique‘ and the gesture ‘Wu-Tang is Forever‘.

If you loved the new Wu-Tang Clan outfits, you’ll be interested to know that you’ll be able to wear them in real life. In a collaboration with Fortnitethe Wu-Tang Clan Shop will offer the garments in the real world in the near future. So now you could dress just like your avatar on the island. Will these outfits be bought? tell us in the comments

