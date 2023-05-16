













With an enigmatic announcement via Twitter, the official account of this Battle Royale welcomed him.

The message in question says ‘Thousands… where are you?’ and is accompanied by a video where designs alluding to this character appear, which has many fans around the world.

With the arrival of Miles Morales to Fortnite The Spider-Man based content in this game continues to expand. Other versions of Spider-Man and associated characters were available before this young superhero.

Those are the cases of Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man (No Way Home), Spider-Man Zero, and expanding on the above are Carnage, Green Goblin, Mary Jane Watson, MJ (No Way Home), Prowler and Venom.

If something is not needed Fortnite It is spider content or related to it. This is how Miles Morales arrives to further enrich this game, and along with it comes new cosmetic content that players will appreciate.

This character created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli has come a long way. His first formal appearance was during the comic. Ultimate Fallout #4 It went on sale on August 11, 2011.

Although Miles Morales has been in the world of comics for a long time, it could be said that his popularity increased a lot thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), and will return to battle in the sequel to this film.

That is to say, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will have its premiere on June 2, 2023, and then another installment will arrive. This teenage superhero with an African-American father and Puerto Rican mother has his fan base.

The fact that Miles Morales is in Fortnite It will further help increase his popularity beyond comics and movies.

Although it is fair to say that in relation to video games it has already had a wide presence for several years.

What he really needs is to debut as such in real acting or live-action movies, of which there have been some indications for a long time. But the hour hasn’t come yet for this young Spider-Man.

Apart from Fortnite and Miles Morales we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.