Epic Games announced its plans to bring back Fortnite to iOS, and that will be through a third-party digital store. In this case, we are referring to AltStore PAL, which is only available in the European Union.

It was through its own blog that this publisher and developer revealed the information, which was shared on Twitter by its founder, Tim Sweeney. But this is just the starting point for expanding its presence on iOS-based platforms.

The idea is that Fortnite return to iPhone, iPad, and more with at least two more third-party stores, and that’s coming soon. In its post, Epic Games said that not only will this Battle Royale be present in other digital stores but all of its mobile games.

However, there were no concrete details about a time frame. But what other titles is this company talking about? One of them is well-known and popular.

It is nothing less than Rocket League Sideswipewhich will arrive after Fortnite to AltStore PAL. This plan to turn to another store does not imply that Epic Games is abandoning its plans to launch this Battle Royale directly on iOS in the European Union.

But as we shared with you before, this plan is suffering from some delays due to Apple’s attitude. Epic wants to have its own games and app store independent of iOS and Android.

We’ve announced our new strategy for bringing Epic’s games to mobile stores: not only the soon-to-launch Epic Games Store for mobile, but also other independent mobile stores that give all developers a fair deal, including https://t.co/wX14FI47KZ.https://t.co/mp3lq3fFbc — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 25, 2024

But it will have to work on the operating systems mentioned above. In a comment on its post, the company hints that it will end distribution agreements with mobile stores that only serve as “rent collectors.”

Although he doesn’t mention them, some believe he’s referring to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We just have to wait and see how everything goes with it. Fortnitea game that has a lot of content on the way.

