Epic announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the last character of Star Wars in the battle royale when it arrives at the in-game item shop on May 27. This is essentially the day before the new TV series debuts on Disney Plus. In addition to the Jedi Knight himself, players can also purchase a package that includes a Hang Glider Interceptor and a lightsaber-shaped pickaxe.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume, Desert Kit Backdrop, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Hang Glider and Obi-Wan’s Message Emote are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. The bundle also includes the Kenobi loading screen.

Not only that, but by entering the competition in the Battle Royale Pairs Tournament on May 22, you can have a chance to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume and Desert Kit Back Pack early. Competitors can play up to 10 games within their region’s 3-hour window.

We’ve got a good feeling about this. pic.twitter.com/K2gModI4VO – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2022



In related news: You can now play Fortnite for free through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Apple devices as well.

Source: Epic Games