The official announcement (with more winks than just the theme) will arrive on July 26, 2023, At the moment we only have the essential reason for the new delivery: Fortnite x Futurama.

It was also reported on Twitter. where we see a small clip that focuses on the way a ship crashes futurama in the wide and colorful universe of fortnite.

It seems that previously Fortnite monitored his community through a survey in which he asked which were the favorite series of the players and what kind of characters they would like to see in the delivery of the video game.

It is likely that thanks to this survey, the developers selected characters from the popular series. While there is no sort of leak of details, the community began to mention who they would like to see.

Among the characters that stand out is Leela, in addition to the skin request for Bender. Let’s see what the new collaboration really entails.

Source: Epic Games

When will we have a new season of Futurama?

The eleventh season of futurama premiered on July 24, 2023. New chapters will be released every Monday.

You can watch the series through Star+ with the Disney+ subscription.

