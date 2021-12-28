Fortnite is now entirely a crossover episode, where dozens of characters from countless franchises collide and find themselves in the same digital space, a meta-verse before it officially arrives or an OASIS if you’ve read Ready Player One. The latest additions were Spider Man and Boba Fett and already putting them on the same line of text makes an impression.

But it does not seem to be over here: Microsoft and Epic Games would have in fact made an agreement for the arrival in the battle royale of several characters, starting with Doom Slayer of the Doom franchise, recently brought to life by Id Software with a great reboot in 2016 and an excellent sequel, Doom Eternal in 2020.

From the podcast Xbox It was, the insider Nick Baker anticipated the arrival of further protagonists but without unbuttoning the names, leaving out the protagonist of this news. Let’s expect more announcements and arrivals in the most famous battle royale in the world.

