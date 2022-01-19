Epic Games continues with its collaborations to enrich Fortnite and this week they announced a new one. However, and unlike others that have reached this battle royaleIt has a more artistic style.

All because the artist involved kaws and the prestigious Serpentine Gallery From london. The idea with this experience is to bring together the physical and virtual worlds of art in a way not seen before and that draws a lot of attention.

KAWS art is present in Fortnite

It is through this initiative that the global art project of KAWS: NEW FICTION in the game. This gallery will be open from January 18 to 25, from 9:00 am in Mexico and 12:00 pm in Argentina.

That will be through the page Discover from Fortnite. Nate Nanzer, Vice President of Global Partnerships in Epic had a few words about this collaboration, one of the most original to come to this title.

Fortnite returns to iPhone and iPad thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now

According nazer ‘this is the second time we have partnered with KAWS to bring their unique artistic vision to Fortnite…’.

To the above, he added ‘[…]and the first time the game has made it available virtually, a real-world art exhibition for our millions of gamers around the world.”.

He then highlighted that through the above, the work of this artist will be better known around the world, reaching millions.

This is the second time that KAWS collaborates with the game

Nate Nanzer he pointed ‘art and creative culture inspire our gamers every day, and we’re excited that this alliance will bring KAWS’ work to an even more global and diverse audience’.

finished off with ‘this is a space in which we plan to continue investing in the coming years’. kaws also had something to say and highlighted ‘this is an incredibly exciting project for me. I have always liked to explore new media for my art’.

kawswhose real name is Brian Donnelly, is an artist and designer responsible for limited edition toys and clothing.

To what was mentioned before, he added ‘the collaboration with Fortnite means that everything will come together in a complex exhibition that takes place in parallel realities’.

He thanked the support of Epic Games through this battle royale, as well as Serpentine. We’ll see how things go with this in-game showcase.

Fountain.