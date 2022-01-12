One of the most striking points of Battlefield 2042 were its tornadoes. These awesome weather events were going to change the way this title is played. However, the mechanics at the end of the day were not implemented in the way that the players wanted. Now, it was recently revealed that Epic Games has taken up this idea, and now Fortnite features a number of similar large-scale natural events.

As part of the new features in patch 19.01, Epic Games has introduced a dynamic weather, with which players can run into tornadoes, lightning and storms. This is not just an aesthetic element, since each of these events has a unique impact. For example, being struck by lightning will lose a bit of life, but gain a temporary speed boost. Likewise, cyclones are capable of moving players around.

Today’s Island Forecast – Extreme Weather Including Tornadoes and Thunderstorms! Read here all about the new climate that is coming to the island.https://t.co/1msW6ymdkA pic.twitter.com/UfU9tZYPNR – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) January 11, 2022

Along with this, a special event known as Tornado Week has been announced with which, until January 17, we will have a better chance of seeing these weather effects in action during games. This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Fortnite, let’s remember that a couple of months ago a mod that was inspired by Among Us.

On related issues, cases of cheaters have been reported in Fortnite one more time. Similarly, Ninja Turtles and Shrek skins will come to this game.

Via: Fortnite