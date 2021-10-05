Apparently, in the Universal Studios of Hollywood something important would be about to be born shortly and all gamers of Fortnite they would be in turmoil to figure out what Epic Games it would be concocting, and it could be a film.

In fact, for a few days now, in the Universal Studios of Hollywood, under construction in real life there would be a sort of Battle Bus “Futuristic”, which is a bus similar to the one that players use before jumping into a Battle Royale match.

According to other theories, however, the Battle Bus may have anticipated a possible announcement of the World Cup from Fortnite.

In fact, Epic Games has not hosted a World Cup competition since 2019, the main reasons are mainly deriving from the world pandemic. However, with more people getting vaccinated day after day, some would be thinking about whether a dedicated event is still possible. California would be the ideal place, considering that the last event took place in New York City.

Apparently, some kind of “futuristic” Battle Bus is getting built at the Universal Studios in Hollywood .. 😳 I wonder what that’s about .. (Image by @ThemeSnark – Thanks to @PoketOfficial for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/9MQzUHpag6 – Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 4, 2021

Another possibility not to be excluded is that the huge object can be used in a themed attraction which would include various references to the game.

Fortnite it is without a doubt one of the most iconic and played Battle Royale of the last decade. In fact, since 2017, billions of gamers have witnessed the rapid rise and hard impact of Fortnite in the videogame and real world.

There is to specify, at the moment it is not clear the reason why a big Bus of the Battle shoots in Hollywood and it is not even known what an object of this type could possibly indicate in real life. For the moment, therefore, we just have to wait and see if in the next few days the situation will change at Universal Studios Hollywood, although it may take some time before we find out what the actual Epic Games has in store for the passionate fans of the battle. royale.