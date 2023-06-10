













Fortunately, you won’t have to spend endless hours in Fortnite to find it. You can currently find the Cybertron cannon in different parts of the map and stored in chests. Also, despite being a mythical weapon, its spawn frequency is very high. You should take advantage as this could change in future updates.

Once you find one make sure to grab it as it is one of the strongest weapons in battle royale right now. This weapon has the ability to charge up its shot to do a large amount of damage. In fact, its full shot can cause 110 damage, which makes it a formidable tool. Of course you have to wait a long time to use it again.

It should be noted that the Cybertron cannon is best for medium to long range engagements. Since using it with an opponent a few meters away could backfire and leave you open to your opponent’s attacks. However, it is one of the weapons that is most worthwhile in this season of Fortnite. Will she become her new favorite?

What else can you expect from Fortnite Wilds?

Fortnite Wilds It came with various new features for its gameplay. These include new weapons like the Cybertron Cannon, Kinetic Boomerang, and a sniper rifle with a thermal scope. In addition to the fact that the velociraptors are back and this time we can use them as mounts.

Source: SHIINA

As for the battle pass, there are very interesting new skins related to the theme of adventurers. As a guest of it we have Optimus Prime, which is the reward for reaching level 100. Does this new season catch your attention?

