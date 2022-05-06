Fortnite It is a game that over time adds new challenges, and one of the newest involves damaging a tank’s engine. This is part of the challenges of Chapter 3 of the Season 2 of this battle royale.

This is something that many players want to achieve as soon as possible, so we give you a few instructions so you can do it. In fact, the main thing is that they manage to locate one of these vehicles to disable it.

Where can they find a tank in Fortnite? One can be found on the east path next to a campfire, and at the end of the west river near the entrance to Command Cavern. Similarly, in The Fortress and it’s inside the ship IO.

Other good places are the entrance to the east of The Daily Bugle and to the northeast, next to a pink building in Coney Crossroads. There is another under the north side of the airship IOnear a crater located in Tilted Towers.

Source: Epic Games.

They can find another tank to damage your engine in Fortnite in the center and under the flag in Rocky Reels. The map that accompanies this note can serve as a guide to find this means of defense and attack.

It should be noted that it is best to land next to one of them. It is possible that another player will take it to drive it or end up going ahead to disable it. So it is best to act as cautiously as possible.

How can a tank’s engine be damaged in Fortnite?

Once a tank is located it is necessary to damage its engine in Fortnite. There’s no point in shooting him in the front. As you can see in the video You have to go to the back of the vehicle and shoot it at close range.

It is not mandatory to use a firearm, since any can be used. Best of all, damaging it does not cause an explosion, but only ends up burning. Now no one will be able to drive or damage it anymore.

Source: Epic Games.

Doing the above completes the Week 7 challenge of the game and the player will receive 20k XP as a reward. If they want more than these points they should only destroy structures with the Cow Catcher and retrieve stolen supplies from Seven at the locations of IO.

It is one of the many activities that can be done in this puzzle game. Epic Gameswhich renews its content from time to time and keeps the interest of the players alive.

If you want to know more about Fortnite consult landgamer. We also have more information about the games of Epic Games. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.