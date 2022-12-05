Fortnite It has just started its next stage with the arrival of Chapter 4, but the weekly missions continue. That is why here we will help you week after week to complete your missions. That way you’ll have Doom Slayer and Geralt in no time at all.

The first mission of the week It consists of visiting six named locations in the same game. This is relatively simple since it occurs right at the beginning of a new map in Fortnite. So exploring everything will not take long to get the experience of this mission. Just head to all the gray areas on the map and you’re done.

then we have to Earn 50,000 experience points in creator experiences. For this you will have to enter one of the creator modes that you can find in the lobby. They each have their own parameters for gaining experience, but it won’t take long to get to 50k. Just experiment and enjoy.

Now it’s time to get tough in Fortnite, since you will have to do 250 damage to opponents with new weapons or who return from the vault. There will be several new ones at your disposal for this mission so you just have to find one on the map or chests. After this accumulate 250 damage against opponents and you’re done.

You will also have to take advantage of the new augmentations, introduced in this chapter. Since a quest involves doing 50 damage while augmented. Fortunately there is a tutorial on how to activate them just when you start the new season. So follow the tutorial, apply it in a real game and that experience is yours.

The new chapter of Fortnite has even more news

The next mission has to do with a new mechanic, since it asks us to open three chests in places of fortune. These are sites full of valuable loot, so they will be very popular with players. These change every game, but you can tell what they are just by opening the map. Since their names will appear in gold letters. Go to these places, open three chests and you will already have those experience points.

It’s time to try a couple of new ways to move. Since Fortnite asks us to travel certain distances with the new motorcycle and with the shock hammer. You will find these in different parts of the map. With the motorcycle it’s pretty easy, but the hammer has its own way of working.

Source: Epic Games

To go the distance with the hammer, it is enough to use the trigger with which you shoot to hit the ground and fly away. If you time it right, you can land another hit just as it hits the ground or a wall to bounce back. Something to note is that the hammer has limited rebound charges. However, after a certain time they will recharge. So he just travels his punches a few times until he goes the necessary distance.

There are also some quests related to exploration

Although we’ve come to the end of the weekly quests, Chapter 4 comes with some exploration quests. The first one is as simple as landing on the new island that has just been introduced to us. The next one asks us to visit three of its locations: La Ciudadela, Plaza Pintoresca and Cantera Cinética. To find them, just open the map and best of all, you don’t have to visit them in the same game.

Taking advantage of the fact that you will be entering different games, you can also complete the mission of landing in three zones of fortune. These are the ones we explained recently, which appear in gold letters on the map. Just be prepared to fight as they will be very crowded.

Source: Epic Games

Later you have to experiment with some novelties of the combat, because the following missions have to do with it. The next Fortnite mission is to activate augments twenty times, which is also a simple mission although somewhat laborious.

Finally we close with a couple of missions that could be easy depending on your skills. One of them is to reach the top 10 players once. The next one is to eliminate 25 opponents, which will surely take you a few games.

These were all the initial missions of Fortnite Chapter 4. Do not forget that each week we will bring these guides to help you complete its different missions. Let’s hope they stay just as relatively simple. Have you already completed them?

