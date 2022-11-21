As every week we bring you our useful guide to complete the weekly challenges of Fortnite. Week 9 of Paradise begins with a somewhat complicated mission that He asks that we fly 250 meters with a single shot of the grapple glider. This is an item you can find in chests and on the ground that allows you to glide if you shoot it high.

Source: Epic Games

The best options to complete this challenge are two: go to a very high place and use it there or on one of the yellow balloons. If you have played this season you will remember that there are some yellow balloons with a current of air. If you manage to shoot just to fall into that current, you will quickly complete the challenge.

After, Fortnite entrusts us Drive a vehicle into a chrome tornado and stay inside for 10 seconds. The best place to complete this quest is The Sanctuary. Since there are both cars and boats very close, as well as a tornado. Just drive up to it, get in, fly for 10 seconds, and you’re done.

The following mission is perhaps the most difficult of this week: Hunt down an animal that shines with loot. These are the animals that usually have a yellow or purple glow which means they will drop good loot. Of course the simplest are the crows, but finding them requires a lot of luck. The easiest to find are sharks on the shores or in Loot Lake, but killing them can take a long time. We hope you have luck.

Perhaps because of the complexity of the previous one, we continue with a simpler one. Since you simply have to do 250 damage with a silenced submachine gun. This mission needs no further explanation. Just find one of these weapons and attack has been said.

Fortnite closes week nine with somewhat simple challenges

Your next challenge in Fortnite has to do a little with luck again. Since you must pick up a legendary weapon from an eliminated rival. Since it is not possible to know the type of weapon that an opponent will have, perhaps your best chance will be near the end of the game. Because the last players are more likely to be better prepared. Seeing a legendary weapon just pick it up and go. It is also important to note that it is not necessary for you to have removed the former owner of the weapon.

Later we have a more relaxed challenge that simply involves dancing in the Bao brothers’ bunker. You can find its exact location by going to the mission menu and selecting it. But it’s inside a building between Tainted Towers and Chrome Crossroads.

Source: Epic Games

Finally we close the week of Fortnite with the mission of use a dial-a-drop to request a vehicle. This item is similar to a radio and you can find it in chests or dropped around the map. Once you have one activate it and you will get three request options so select the vehicle one and you will soon complete the mission. Keep in mind that it only completes until the vehicle hits the ground, so request it in a safe area.

