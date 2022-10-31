Once again we come to help you with our guide to complete the weekly challenges of the Paradise season of Fortnite. This time we start with one that asks us to do 75 damage to opponents after going through a chrome wall. For this challenge, the easiest thing will be to land in popular points where there is a lot of chrome. Greasy Grove and Tilted Towers are very viable options. Once there it will depend on your skills to complete the mission.

After we need the chrome again to fall from seven stories while we are a slime. The easiest way to complete this is at the Herald’s shrine. Go to the nearby tornado and let it take you. When you get out of it make sure you land on the tallest tower in the Harbinger’s shrine. Once there just turn into the slime and jump to the floor.

Now we have a challenge again Fortnite It will have to do with your ability. Since you must land in Tilted Towers and finish in the Top 10. We know this can sound difficult, so the best strategy is to drop in place, grab what you can, and run. Then you just have to be very careful the rest of the game until there are only 10 players left.

Now you will have to get aggressive with the following challenge: eliminate an opponent before the first phase of the storm. Your best chance will be to land in a place where many more opponents fall. Take the first weapon you find and find someone immediately. This may be the most difficult challenge this week.

The rest of the Fortnite challenges require some luck

For the rest of the challenges of the week it seems that Fortnite he wanted the players to play with their luck. Since one asks you to find a weapon while you are fishing. To do this you will have to fish and pray for a weapon to come out of the depths.

It should be noted that this challenge at the moment seems to have some kind of bug. If you fish the weapon with a hook gun, it will not count you the challenge. So it’s best to do it the old-fashioned way, with a fishing rod. We recommend the blue ones, which are faster and have a better chance of finding ‘rare’ things. But still, this challenge depends a lot on luck. To find fishing holes has been said!

Now you will have to bring out your best Fortnite skills. The next challenge asks to do 200 damage to opponents, while you are at 100 in life and shield. For this we consider that it is best to land in a quiet place and prepare yourself. Then travel to some of the most popular sites and find someone to hurt. The good news is that the damage points are cumulative and you don’t have to collect them all in the same game.

Finally we have a somewhat humorous but relatively easy challenge: Accept a contract 30 seconds after landing. For this you may want to land at the drive-in or Fort Jonesy, as they have the easiest boards to find.

If for some reason you fail on your first landing, we recommend going to Tilted Towers and boarding the airship there. From its turbines you can launch to take out your glider again. Also, right in front of the airship is a contract board in a coffee shop. Land there, accept one and voila.

These were all the challenges of week 6 of paradise, which in our opinion, has quite simple challenges. In a few games you can go up to 5 levels of the battle pass and be close to the coveted level 100.

Here we leave the rest of our guides in case you are having a difficult time with any challenges from the previous weeks. Remember that on November 1 at 2 am, Brainless Nightmare ends. So complete the challenges of this event before this happens. You will also find a guide here.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.